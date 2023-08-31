Lagdo Dam: Lagos is prepared for flood – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says the state is prepared to contend flood that may come following the planned opening of floodgates of Lagdo Dam on the Benue River, by the Cameroonian authorities.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the LASEMA permanent secretary, in a statement on Monday, said the agency was also prepared for it.

“In line with the paradigm shift from response to effective and efficient disaster management, preparedness and prevention, the state has carried out holistic measures.

Read also: Lagdo Dam: Delta sets up flood committee, opens drainages to avert losses

“These holistic measures include the sensitisation and advocacy in historically affected areas and empowerment of local emergency management committees.

“This also includes strengthening the early warning systems and clearing of drainage and gutters at the state and local government area levels. We remain at alert with improved infrastructure to manage any imminent challenges,” he said.

He, however, appealed to residents to remain calm.

Read also: Cameroon plans to open Lagdo Dam puts Nigeria on high alert

There had been an alert over a possible flood along the River Benue basin in a few days. The alert was issued by the ministry of foreign affairs in a letter dated August 21, and signed by Umar Salisu, the director of African affairs.