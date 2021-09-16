Labour wades into COVID-19 vaccination crisis in Edo

Following the commencement of “no proof of vaccination, no entry to government offices,” in Edo State, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday assured to intervene in the situation in a bid to resolve the issues.

The organised labour, in separate reactions to the government’s directive, said although vaccination is to prevent the deadly virus but workers’ rights should not be infringed upon.

Marshall Ohue, Edo State chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), said: “It is nice to be vaccinated but it is not enough to lock workers out because it is a personal issue and they have the right to say they will take it or not take it.

“Government is concerned about the citizens by telling them to get vaccinated but at the same time you cannot infringe on the rights of the people you are trying to vaccinate. Every right-thinking person knows that it is for the good of the people. Be that as it may, the government has a right to tell the people to take it but they do not have the right to force people”, he said.

Read also: Edo restrict access to government offices for unvaccinated workers

Ohue, who said the government didn’t consult with the organised labour before they took the decision, added that the union is planning to meet with the government in a bid to find a solution.

Sunday Osayande, Edo State chairman, NLC, on his part, said they have scheduled a congress for Friday and “we will take decisions on the way forward.

“As I speak now, I am indisposed and I have directed my vice chairman and the secretary to meet with the secretary to the Edo State government. And the secretary to the state government said it is a directive from the governor that anybody that hasn’t been vaccinated can work from home and will not be sacked.

“We don’t succeed by violence but by peaceful negotiations. I will encourage workers to go and get vaccinated but they shouldn’t be forced,” Osayande said.

Meanwhile, Edo State government has assured that unvaccinated employees will not be penalised, adding that the enforcement is a phase approach to ensuring people get vaccinated so as to reach herd immunity.

Osamwonyi Irowa, permanent secretary, Edo State ministry of health, who gave the assurance during the daily COVID-19 briefing in Benin City, said they have put measures in place to checkmate any issue of falsified vaccination cards which may arise in the course of enforcing the restriction of persons without evidence of COVID-19 vaccination to large public gatherings.

“We are not planning to punish anybody who refuses to get vaccinated but the point is that if you aren’t vaccinated, you cannot enter our offices,” Irowa said.