Edo restrict access to government offices for unvaccinated workers

The Edo state government on Wednesday blocked access to its office premises for all unvaccinated civil servant employees in the state.

The government had earlier disclosed plans to enforce “No COVID-19 Vaccine Card no Entry” to all government locations namely government house, secretariats of the 18 local government areas, and the state secretariat with effect from Wednesday (today), September 15.

The directive is coming against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases and increasing mortality rates in the state.

A visit to the state secretariat sited along Sapele road in Oredo Local Government Area indicates that workers who could not show proof of vaccination were shut out of the premises.

Read also: GTCO threatens to halve pay, block workplace access for unvaccinated staff

BusinessDay observed that officers of the special constabulary manned the entrance to the premises and granted access to only those with vaccination cards.

The secretariat building entrance – which has many blocks, houses many ministries including the ministry of environment, budget, health, local government and community affairs, physical planning among others was also manned by security officials checking for vaccination cards.

The same situation was also seen at Oredo Local Government Area as workers without vaccine cards were asked to turn back.

A civil servant, who didn’t want to be mentioned in print, said the state government should not force them to take the vaccine as there are speculations regarding its safety.

“I do not intend to take the vaccine. How can the governor drive us back because of the vaccine? I need to be patient, everything will return to normal soon.

Another employee, who said she wasn’t employed by the present administration, stated that she would rather stay at home than take the vaccine.