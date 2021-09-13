GTCO threatens to halve pay, block workplace access for unvaccinated staff

Guaranty Trust Bank Holding Plc. (GTCO), one of Nigeria’s tier one banks has given staff members September end ultimatum to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or face salary slash and ban on accessing the bank.

The bank in a leaked internal memo dated September 13 warns that “starting October 2021, any staff that fails to comply will no longer be allowed into the Bank’s premises and may be placed on half salary.”

The letter was directed at all staff from the operational risk management team.

Read also: eNaira will not disrupt banks, Fintechs out of existence CBN

It reminded staff members that the administration of the first dose of Moderna vaccine and the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines for those who have received the second dose is still ongoing nationwide.

The bank’s move follows the growing trend of private companies mandating vaccination in their bid to keep the workplace environment safe.

This is despite individual concerns over infringement of the right to choose vaccination or not.

Experts who spoke to BusinessDay earlier expect the trend to grow further as companies try to navigate through the third wave of the pandemic and prevent a situation requiring complete shutdown of operations.