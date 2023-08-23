Labour Party will win guber election in Imo, Peter Obi says, as party faithful rally

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the February 25th presidential election, has said that the party would win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

At the kick-start of the gubernatorial campaigns in Owerri, Tuesday, Obi, said that Labour Party was known for excellence in all things and as a result, Imo State was for the party.

Using Abia State which his party controls as an example of good governance, Obi said that the people of Abia State now have hope and that they are witnessing good governance because of the, “first class brain” who knows what he was doing is now the governor of the state.

Obi also described Athan Achonu as the only governorship candidate of the party in Imo State, and Julius Abure, as the only dully recognised and authentic national chairman of the party also.

He also pleaded to the people of Imo State to come out en mass and vote Achonu as the next governor of the state on November 11, 2023

Obi also emphasised that the process that produced Achonu as the party’s governorship candidate in the state was credible.

“Abure is the national chairman of our party, we don’t have another chairman, LP will win Imo State; Athan Achonu is the only candidate of the party and he is the best in Imo State. I am happy nobody has changed the process. I believe in process.

“LP wants to change Nigeria; we are asking Nigerians for the opportunity, give us chance in Nigeria, there would be change. In Abia State today, there is hope; that is what is called governance.

“We want Nigeria to have leaders that will do what they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change Imo. In Abia today, there is hope; that is what is called governance. This is because a first class brain who knows what he is doing is the governor there.

“I believe in process. Achonu emerged through the right process. Vote for LP and things will start happening,” Obi said.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State said that he was the chairman of the panel that conducted the primary election that produced Achonu as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state.

He therefore, appealed to the people of Imo State to vote for Achonu. He said that he is not up to 100 days in office as governor yet good things have started to happen in Abia State.

”Distinguished Senator Athan Achonu is the only governorship candidate of the party. I was the chairman of the panel that conducted the primary election which produced him as the winner of the election. I am here to bear testimony that he is our candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

“We have not even started in Abia but the noise is everywhere. We are less than 100 days in office in Abia. Labour Party is known for governance. Vote for the Labour Party,” Otti said.

Also, the national chairman of the party, Abure said that he was confident that Labour Party would form the next government in Imo State.

Abure said that the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress had failed Nigerians and the people of the state in particular.

He said, “We will change the economic narratives of Imo State, Athan Achonu is the only governorship candidate of Labour Party in Imo State.

“LP is founded on integrity, performance, PDP and APC have failed. We have tried PDP and APC and they failed. Their results are insecurity, poverty and infrastructural decay. Labour Party has come to change the narratives. Vote Athan Achonu, vote LP come November 11.”

Speaking after the party’s flag was handed over to him, Achonu who is the governorship candidate of the party, promised to fix the state if he wins the governorship election.

Achonu said that on assumption of office as the next governor of the state, he would conduct Local Government Area election, fix the roads and the electricity, end insecurity and ensure that the civil servants and pensioners are promptly paid.

He said that he would make history by becoming the first physically challenged person to emerge a governor.

“Labour Party will rescue Nigeria, we will win Imo state, Enugu, Kogi and Bayelsa States.

“There won’t be bloodshed in Imo State again from November 11, when I become governor. People’s houses won’t be burnt again. Once I become governor I will implement the autonomy of the Local Government Areas. I will do LGA election, I will not tamper with the local government funds.

“I will ensure infrastructural development. I am known for human capital development. Imo people are suffering. The civil servants and pensioners are suffering. Once I become governor, they will be taken care of properly.

“I will invest in the health sector. APC government is the more you look, the less you see,” Achonu said.

The highpoint of the event was the handover of the flag of the party to the governorship candidate of the party and flag off of the campaign in the state by the national chairman of the party.