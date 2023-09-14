Labour Party leaders know Obi lost election-Soyinka

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has accused the Labour Party of trying to force a lie on Nigerians that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the February 25 election.

Speaking at an event in Stellenbosch, South Africa, Soyinka said that the Labour Party leadership knew that Obi lost the election but was trying to mobilize young people to protest against the outcome on the “banner of lies and deceit.”

Soyinka also alleged that the Labour Party leadership was being used by clandestine forces, including some former generals, calling for an interim government before the election.

The Nobel laureate’s comments come amid growing concerns about Nigeria’s potential for political instability. Some analysts have warned that the Labour Party’s refusal to accept the election results could lead to violence.

It is important to note that Soyinka’s allegations have not been independently verified. The Labour Party has denied that it is trying to force a lie on Nigerians.

However, Soyinka’s comments will likely add to the Nigerian political landscape’s tensions.