Labour Party chairman’s home gutted in fire, party alleges assassination attempt

The Labour Party crisis intensified on Wednesday after a fire engulfed the Abuja residence of National Chairman Julius Abure. The party alleges the blaze was an arson attack and a thinly veiled assassination attempt.

According to a statement released by National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, the fire erupted shortly after 1:00 AM while Abure and his family slept. Awakened by shouts from neighbors and security personnel, the family found themselves trapped by flames blocking the main staircase.

“It took divine intervention” for them to escape, Ifoh stated, crediting neighbors and security for breaking a window on the upper floor. Abure and his family were treated at a nearby hospital but are reportedly in stable condition.

The party did not confirm if a police report had been filed at the time of publication.

This incident adds fuel to the ongoing leadership crisis plaguing the Labour Party since the 2023 elections. Calls for Abure’s resignation mounted, spearheaded by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other party stakeholders. Despite NLC opposition, Abure secured a controversial re-election at a recent national convention in Nnewi.

Friction between Abure and the NLC, particularly its leader Joe Ajaero, has been simmering for some time. The NLC previously advocated for Abure’s removal and a caretaker committee to oversee a transparent national convention. Tensions escalated on March 20th when workers protested outside the party office, demanding Abure’s removal over alleged financial impropriety.

These latest developments highlight the deep divisions within the Labour Party. The party maintains its leadership is independent of the NLC, further widening the rift.