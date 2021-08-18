Kyari applauds NLNG health safety environment performance

The managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari has applauded the performance of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited in its Health Safety and Environment performance.

Kyari gave the assessment in his speech as guest of honour at the 2021 NLNG Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Day in which he reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to supporting the NLNG towards achieving its goal of becoming a global LNG company of choice.

The NNPC boss who was represented by the group general manager, LNG Investment Management Services (LIMS), Nike Kolawole, said HSE was a critical determinant of business performance success across the oil and gas industry.

Read also: NNPC refineries lose N473.3 billion in 6 years, operated below 10% capacity

Kyari stated that as a principal shareholder in the NLNG, NNPC would continue to ensure that NLNG placed more emphasis on HSE, adding that “no matter the figures, indices or values recorded in production, sales, profit or revenue, a dismal HSE performance would lead to the obliteration of long built achievement”.

He noted that the rapid growth of NLNG from the base project (Trains 1 and 2) to six trains was unprecedented and commended the company for its ability to adapt and effectively manage changes within the period.

His words; “Central to the world-class excellent record is the company’s unprecedented HSE culture, placing priority on safety performance ahead of other performance indices. Your consistent emphasis on human performance principles through Goal Zero deserves applauds”.

The outgoing managing director of NLNG, Tony Attah, in his remarks, said the focus of this year’s HSE Day was on identifying the weak and dark corners for continuous improvement on the organization’s HSE policy.