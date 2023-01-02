Kwara targets $30bn global shea butter market

Going by the dwindling revenue allocation from both the internally-generated revenue and the Federation Accounts, Kwara State Government is moving towards exploration of natural endowments and agricultural production for an improved industrialization.

The state government has approved N3.6 billion for the establishment of an industrial park and shea butter processing factory in the State in order to engage in the production and processing of shea butter for local consumption and exports as part of move to have a better share in the $30 billion global shea butter market.

The Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led State Executive Council also approved the purchase and installation of high-end, fit-out equipment and machines for the ongoing Sugar factory studios in Ilorin, the State Capital, awarded to POV Studios Limited at the cost of N420,250,000.

Speaking on the efforts made by Government to further industrialise the State, Saddiq Buhari, Commissioner for Communications, declared that the Kwara State Executive Council had approved the establishment of a shea butter processing factory in Kaiama and an industrial park at Eiyenkorin in Asa Local Government Area of the State.

Buhari, who said that the initiative would hasten industrialisation, offer more job opportunities for the people, and widen the State’s economic base, submitted that “the Council approved the award of the first phase of the industrial park to Messrs Fab Confidential Limited at the cost of N1,021,039,165.63.

“The first phase comprises perimeter fence, entrance gate and lay-by, concrete pavement (road, drainage, and car park) and power supply,” he said.

“The project will be funded through the State’s recently accessed bond. The industrial park will occupy some 196 hectares of land, comprising residential buildings, facility manager’s house, wood processing section, agro-processing section, commercial section, metal and minerals processing, and green area, among others.”

Similarly, Suleiman Rotimi, Commissioner for Works, said the contractor for the first phase was picked after a procurement process supervised and approved by the Kwara State Public Procurement Agency.

Rotimi added that the Council equally approved the establishment of a well-equipped 50-ton capacity shea nut processing factory to SAO-Agro Allied Services at the cost of N2,598,000,000.00 following a certified procurement process involving other bidders.

But, Ibrahim Akaje, Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, noted that the project would provide job opportunities for over 10,000 women and youths involved in dhea nut business and improve their means of livelihood through better revenue, improved nutrition and life expectancy.

“The establishment of shea nut processing factory will boost agricultural output through adoption of modern processing technologies, empower youths and womenfolks, reduce poverty, increase volume of trade and economic activities, attract more investments, and transform Kwara to more viable state”, he said.

While explaining that the primary processing facilities for shea butter and other agricultural produce will be sited at Kaiama and Kemanji based on the availability of raw materials, Akaje

disclosed that all efforts were being made by Government to ensure that Kwara properly tap into the global demand for shea nut produce valued at $30 billion.