Kwara records 47,007 family planning adoptions

The family planning unit, Kwara State Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, disclosed that it has recorded 47,007 family planning adoptions from January to June this year, having counseled 75,848 within the same period.

Ibrahim Bilkees, the state family planning coordinator, who disclosed this while addressing journalists on the sideline of marking the 2023 Family Planning Day, encouraged women of reproductive age to take good care of themselves by embracing healthy child-spacing.

The day is marked annually on September 26 and the theme for this year is “power of option”.

This, according to Bilkees, centred on creating awareness about various types of family planning methods women can have access to, their effects, and health benefits.

She said it was also meant to increase the uptake of family planning kits, saying that when patients make informed decisions through counseling, healthcare providers will examine the body system before providing the client with specific contraceptives.

Bilkees noted that the unit mobilises clients from communities to the facility, embarks on outreach to communities, dialogues with men and women of reproductive age, and offers family planning services to them.

While declaring that no contraceptive method was hundred percent effective, she advised women to go to government-accredited facilities to receive adequate attention and better services.

The state coordinator, however, lauded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s efforts and commitment to improving healthcare service delivery in the state.