Kwara polytechnic set to collaborate with NSE

Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, Rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic, has pledged to collaborate with the Nigerian Society of Engineers ( NSE), in a bid to improve the standard of Engineers in Nigeria.

According to a statement by Ajibola Jimoh, Head of Information; the Rector, who stated this during a courtesy call on him by the NSE, noted that the polytechnic had played significant role in training and re- training of engineers in the polytechnic through its limited resources and Tetfund assistance.

He, however, appreciated the society for the visit despite the current situation in the country occasioned by Covid 19, saying that the visit will mark the beginning of good relationship between the Polytechnic and the Society.

Mohammed informed the visitors that some engineers from the Polytechnic are billed to be trained in Malaysia this year.

As NSE member, the Rector said he was committed to upholding the tenets of the society and always ensure that qualified engineers are used whenever their services are required by the Polytechnic.

Speaking earlier, Moshood Akanbi the Chairman of the NSE, lauded the Polytechnic Management for the role played by the institution in the fight against Covidsystem th the recent fabrication of the pedal operated hand washing machine.

Akanbi added that the institution had always been playing significant role in the upbringing of up-coming engineers.