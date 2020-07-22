Kwara set to launch Agricultural Masterplan

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has said that the state is set to unveil its agricultural master plan as his administration puts a finishing touch to the document.

Abdulrazaq, who stated this recently during a virtual meeting with the team working on the document, explained that the agricultural sector is crucial in revamping the Kwara’s economy.

He says that the Master Plan is the road map that will help in setting the foundation of agricultural development in the state.

“I have had a robust engagement with stakeholders and the team reviewing the Kwara State Agricultural Masterplan — an inclusive and holistic roadmap that will set Kwara on the path of economic prosperity,” he said.

“This masterplan is unique because it reflects the interests of all players in the agric subsector in the state, ranging from farmers’ cooperatives, agro-allied industries, livestock farmers’ groups, and unions, regulators, and financial institutions among others,” he further said.

He added that the document evolved from a robust data gathering process that saw the government team consulting widely with various stakeholders.

He noted that data gathering involved the 16 local government areas in the state to ensure that all agro players in the state are documented.

“With coherent programmes built on six comprehensive pillars; crop production, livestock production, value chain, access to market, finance and cross-cutting areas, we are confident that the masterplan will create jobs especially for youths and women, ensure food security and improve the livelihood for smallholder farmers among others,” he stated.

He said that the state is already aligning with global, regional. and local partners for the implementation of the masterplan when it is finally unveiled.

“I appreciate all the government stakeholders and our partners for their relentless efforts in developing this inclusive plan,” he acknowledged.