Kwara okays recruitment of 600 teachers

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) says it is carrying out a process of filling at least 600 teaching vacancies in different subject areas, adding that these vacancies are being filled essentially from the pool of qualified applicants from its previous recruitment exercise of 2021.

This is due to the cost and length of time associated with a new recruitment exercise, and in recognition of the possibility that the bulk of applicants in a new recruitment process will come from those who had previously participated in the last exercise.

A statement by Atere Aminat Abiola, the press secretary, KWSUBEB, quoted the chairman, Raheem Adaramaja as saying that the new vacancies arose as a result of retirements, deaths, relocation, and other factors.

“We wish to inform the public that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the recruitment of 600 teachers to fill existing vacancies that we have.

“These vacancies are being filled from the rich bank of qualified applicants from the previous exercise that did not make the cut on account of relevancy of their subject areas, high competition from their local government areas, and some other indices.

“These vacancies are being filled strictly with the same criteria used in the previous exercise in the interest of our education sector. The only difference is that there will be no call for new applications.

“In certain extreme circumstances, where we are unable to fill vacancies in some rural areas, as we have seen following the last recruitment exercise, we allow community nominations of certified individuals with NCE and competencies in relevant subject areas that have agreed to extended stay in the communities as a condition of employment.

“This is not open-ended as no abuse will be entertained in the process. This exception is to solve the seemingly intractable problem of teachers not wanting to stay in the rural areas, with grave consequences for the future of children living in the hinterlands,” the statement said.