Kwara North senator assures continuous scholarship to constituent

Senator, representing Kwara-North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Umar Sidiq on Tuesday reaffirmed commitment to continue to provide scholarship awards to his constituents from primary to postgraduate level.

Sadiq gave the promise while featuring on the 34th Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Media Parliament with the theme “Raising the bar of good governance in Kwara North Through Effective Legislation” held in Ilorin the the state capital.

The lawmaker disclosed that ten classrooms fully equipped with instructional materials were built by him to ensure easy access to quality education in the area

He acknowledged the infrastructural development of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in developing the area to upscale living standard of the people of Kwara-North.

The Senator who sunk about One Hundred boreholes for different Communities in Kwara-North assured his people of more social amenities, women empowerment and human capital development to make them self reliant.

In his welcome address, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kwara Council, Abdul-lateef Ahmed, explained that the Media Parliament is geared towards engaging the elites particularly public officeholders for them to understand the responsibilities placed on theirs shoulders.

Ahmed described Senator Sadiq as a consummate pharmacist and politician with impactful representation of his people.

Also Speaking, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kwara State Chapter, Bola Ipinlaye charged the senator to be gender sensitive particularly in the area of women empowerment