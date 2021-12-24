Kwara governor cautions journalists against fake news

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has called on journalists to shun fake news and always embrace fairness and objectivity in their reportage.

Abdulrazaq stated this while receiving, Yushau Shuaib, the founder of Image Marchant Promotions Limited (IMPR) team – publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, during a courtesy visit to the governor.

He commended PRNigeria over its factual, fair and accurate reportage especially in the aspect of fact-checks and identification of fake news.

The governor, however, assured that the state will work with PRNigeria in terms of awareness creation on the state government’s activities and capacity building for government officials in the state ministries, departments and agencies.

Abdulrazaq equally pledged to join hands with the organization to tackle and end the menace of fake news in the country, as he lauded the work PRNigeria and Economic Confidential have done over the years in giving reliable and credible information on security matters, adding that he had always thought the platform was a federal government agency.

Read also: Kwara presents 2022 budget Wednesday

In his address, Yushau Shuaib, founder of PRNigeria explained that IMPR in conjunction with Penlight Centre is organizing a three-day workshop on Digital Journalism, Media Ethics and Responsible Reporting for Journalists in the state.

According to him, the programme which is supported by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) with the endorsement of the ministry of Communication and Digital Economy would trained journalists and online reporters on latest technological tool for journalism in selected states.

Shuaib, added that the organization decided to choose Kwara as one of the states for the Workshop for its economic stability, security and ongoing developmental strides under the administration of the governor.

He appreciated the governor for his equitable distributions of key appointments and executions in every senatorial districts in the state.

“We are delighted to note that apart from initiating new projects,we are completing abandoned ones, constructing more road networks, reviving state media organisations and your heavy investments in education and health sectors,” he said.

The highpoint of the courtesy visit was the presentation of some publications of the organization to the Governor.

The publications include the latest edition of Economic Confidential Magazine and two books written by two editors of the organization – “Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria” and “101 Fake News on EndSARS.”