Kwara empowers 350 artisans with tools, cash

The Kwara State government on Thursday empowered 350 with working tools and cash. The beneficiaries were selected from the 16 local government areas of the state.

The empowerment programme was organised by the office of the special assistant to the governor on Women Empowerment headed by Bolanle Ismail.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in his address at the event, said his administration has an obligation to ensure that no segment of the society is left behind.

According to Abdulrazaq, the programme aligns with his administration’s efforts to drive inclusive growth, poverty reduction, and societal cohesion.

“Our objective for supporting this kind of initiative is to give everyone a fair sense of belonging. This is not tokenism as some people may claim. It is a form of economic inclusion which is important to strengthen societal cohesion.”

He appealed to the beneficiaries is to use the tools and cash properly, saying I’m aware that some of the beneficiaries had earlier been trained and this is only to get them starting.

“For some others, it is the government’s response to their needs assessment at this time. Every society is divided into strata and each of them deserves to be taken care of within available resources. This is what we are committed to. We will not leave anyone behind.

The governor said a careful reading of the state’s Economic Sustainability and Delivery Plan 2021-2024 shows the direction the state is headed. “We are not just committed to opening up Kwara for sustainable development by building critical infrastructure; we are also working hard to achieve inclusive growth that brings everyone on board.”

In her submission, Bolanle Ismail, the special assistant on women empowerment, said the administration believes in entrepreneurship is a viral component of the global campaign against mass poverty.

“It is vital to have support mechanisms, organisations, mentors, networks and training through which we can implement our brilliant, game-changing ideas. We are incredibly fortunate to have all of these in the roadmap of the government.

“Governor Abdulrazaq is always ready to rekindle the lost hope and bring laughter to Kwaran women,” she said.

The beneficiaries were given tools, including sewing machines, deep freezer, grinding machines, makeup kits and cash based on their needs assessment.