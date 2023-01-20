Kwara Customs records 187 seizures with duty paid value of N302m in 2022

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Sector 3, in Kwara State disclosed that it has recorded One hundred and eighty seven (187) seizures with a duty paid value of (N302,590 252:00) million naira between January and December last year, (2022).

Olugboyega Peters, coordinator of the Joint Border Patrol Team and Assistant Comptroller General, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on score card of the team in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to him, the team intercepted a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to a federal House of Representatives member from Rivers State allegedly snatched at gun point by armed robbers in Abuja.

He added that the teams also intercepted and seized 2,052 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 4,598 liters of Petrol, 28 units of used vehicles,16 units of motorcycles, 402 wraps of Cannabis Sativa, and 90 pieces of used tyres, among others.

Olugboyega also disclosed that most of the inflammable products have been auctioned to the public and the amount generated remitted to government.

The Coordinator however, noted that during the period under review the team lost one of its officers, Saheed Aweda, while three others sustained life-threatening injuries during an attack by hoodlums in Oyo on their way to Kwara State.

Olugboyega urged smugglers and traffickers to change their ways and take to legitimate business, even as he vowed that the patrol team under his watch will ensure illegal businesses are not allowed to flourish.