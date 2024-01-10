Kwara commits N1.3bn to monthly palliatives

The Kwara State Government disclosed on Wednesday that the administration is committing an additional N1,392,135,000.00 every month to the payment of palliatives to the workers in the state.

Bola Olukoju, the state commissioner for communications, said this in a statement, explaining that the administration, despite being among the third-lowest recipients of federal allocations, has maintained prompt payment of salaries and the general welfare of workers.

The statement was in response to a press briefing by labour unions, during which they demanded the implementation of outstanding allowances and emoluments and gave the government a 14-day ultimatum to respond.

“This administration wishes to restate its commitment to promote the welfare of workers and the people of the state.

“This assurance is in reaction to the press briefing of the labour unions, who made demands for the implementation of some outstanding allowances and emoluments.

“Since the removal of subsidies by the Federal Government, the administration has committed an additional N1,392,135,000.00 every month to the payment of palliatives to the workers alone.

“As things stand today in the state, an average of 74.06 percent of federal allocation to the state goes into the payment of salaries and allowances of workers alone.