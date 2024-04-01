Kwara bishop wants Nigerians to develop faith in God

Sunday Timothy Adewole, the Bishop Diocese of Kwara State Anglican Communion on Sunday urged Nigerians to rely absolutely on God.

The bishop stated this in an interview with journalists on his Easter message saying, “when they rely on God things will work well for us”

He stressed the need for all to sacrifice time, talent, treasure, be faithful, available and teachable

“Everybody should try as much as possible to sacrifice so that the others will be at peace. Sacrifice is very important at this time around. Sacrifice everything, your time, your talent, your treasure,” he said.

Earlier in his sermon entitled Implication of Christ Resurrection, he noted that the resurrection of Jesus is not a friction it’s reality as it brought salvation, and healing.

He emphasised the need to trust and develop faith in God and turn to Him when things are good or bad.

The bishop however, kicked against preaching “Christ without Christ, salvation without satisfaction, decision without discipleship, love without lordship, prosperity without purpose, blessing without birthright and revival without reformation.”