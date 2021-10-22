Kwara assures business-friendly environment

Kwara State government has assured of its commitment to creating a conducive business environment and supporting people with innovative ideas towards boosting the economic fortune of the state.

Aliyu Alhassan, the senior special assistant to the state governor on Job Creation, gave the assurance while addressing journalists on one of the programmes designed by the Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq-led administration to strengthen the state economy, tagged ‘Kwara Pitch Competition’

Alhassan, however, called on the people with innovative ideas to apply for the competition through Kwara State government Facebook account saying “the competition is open to young business owners who will pitch their product, service, or prototype to a team of successful men and women from different industries.

He noted that winners of the competition will be having opportunity to get trainings, mentorship, and several other opportunities to scale their brand”

Alhassan, added that the aim of the project is to scale up the economy fortune of the state and create abundant opportunities, “we are hoping to scale up businesses that will in turn create jobs and project our state on the map of innovations, enterprise, technology and development. These are part of the core goals of the Governor Abdulrazaq-led administration” he said.

Speaking on the application processes, Alhassan, said “we have published an e-form that will allows intending participants to answer questions relating to their businesses, added that the electronics form inquires about the personality of the business, current investors, among others”

He, stated further that for the purpose of clarity of the business identity, “applications are required to upload a presentation of 2 minutes video, which is expected to answer four questions, such as; the product/service, the targeted problem to solve, the uniqueness and the team members behind it”

He, implored young people with innovative ideas to apply declaring that “three best winners will be wholly funded by the state government to the upcoming Intra-Africa Trade Fair in South Africa from November 15 to 21 of this year”