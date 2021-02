Nigeria in need of business-friendly polices as investment pledges dip to 3-year low

Investors’ appetite for Nigeria has continued to shrink in the last few years as crumbling infrastructure coupled with tough operating environment has forced investors to look elsewhere. Pledges by domestic and foreign investors to projects in Nigeria declined by 74 percent between 2017 and 2020 and 43 percent in the last year. Nigeria reported $66.35…