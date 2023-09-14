Kwara approves refund of N184m to 2,300 intending pilgrims

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has approved the release of N184 million to cater for the refund of 2,300 pilgrims who paid the N3 million as Hajj fare for the just concluded Hajj exercise.

A statement by Falilat Jimoh Jumoke, the public relations officer, Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, said Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, executive secretary, of the board, who dropped the hint, equally disclosed that the board has commenced the refund to the pilgrims who performed this year’s Hajj from the state.

Read also: I will reposition Hajj Pilgrims Board for greater and better service delivery – Atere

The beneficiaries cut across the 16 local government areas in the state including non-kwarans.

The secretary thanked the state government for the timely release of the fund which was excess money paid by the affected pilgrims.

“However, all the affected pilgrims are hereby advised to come to the board office with their individual original receipts for the collection of their N80,000 refund,” it stated.

Abdulkadir further disclosed that the payment of the refund which commenced on Monday would continue until all concerned pilgrims were duly refunded.