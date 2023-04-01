Kwara APC leader urges members to embrace peace, reconciliation

Leadership of the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concerns over reports of suspension of some party members at their ward levels.

While the party agrees that no organisation survives without discipline and respect for leadership, the party feels it is also important to build group cohesion through conciliation and consensus building.

A statement duly signed by Sunday Fagbemi, APC Chairman, Kwara State read, “to this extent, the party urges all its organs across the state to shelve punitive measures against any member and instead embrace peace and reconciliation, which will help to foster a stronger party and spirit of collective responsibility among members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is the time to rally every member of the party behind Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s agenda for positive growth and collective prosperity for the people of the state. The responsibility before the party and its government is to justify the confidence the people have reposed in us by re-electing the Governor and voting for all our candidates in the recent election, including the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We do not need any distraction that will affect the party or our government. It is against this background that we implore our party stakeholders at every level to embrace peace, dialogue, and reconciliation.

“For these reasons, the state executive committee of the party will not be accepting the recent suspension of some party members for the sake of peace and party cohesion.

“This neither takes away a need to ensure party discipline as enshrined in the constitution nor does it imply that the concerned party executives necessarily acted in bad faith. It is about bringing everyone together for the purpose of peace and development, which Kwarans have recently voted for.”