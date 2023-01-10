Kwankwaso says will mop up 20m out-of-school children from streets

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) has promised to mop up the over 20 million out-of-school children from the streets of Nigeria.

To achieve this, Kwankwaso said if elected, his administration will provide 500,000 classrooms across 36 states to accommodate children to be taken off the streets.

The former governor of Kano State made the promise at the official inauguration of the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Abuja on Monday, saying he was determined to reform the education sector to improve quality and access at all levels.

“We will make all application forms for admission and employment free. We will make all examinations such as WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, NBIAS, JAMB free. We will introduce a four-year moratorium for JAMB so that our children can use the same JAMB results to gain admission into our tertiary education institutions.

“We will upgrade and expand all our universities, polytechnics and colleges of education and raise their standard to global competitiveness,” he said.

While calling on Nigerians to vote for his party at the forthcoming general election, Kwankwaso said there was no political party in Nigeria that has fielded more candidates, in terms of quality and quantity, than the NNPP.

He said: “All our candidates have been working very hard in mobilising support for the party and campaigning systematically in all their constituencies. No wonder, our party is the fastest growing party and the most popular political party in our country.

“While the gubernatorial, senatorial, house of representatives and state assembly candidates are working for the success of the party, the presidential campaign has recorded even more successes in the last few months.”

Kwankwaso said the NNPP team has embarked on road campaigns with visits to 33 states of the federation and 300 local government areas while there are plans to go to the remaining ones.

“We deliberately chose to do the road campaign to avail ourselves with the difficulties that Nigerian road users are living with across the country and to see for ourselves the day-to-day challenges confronting Nigerian masses in their communities.

“We have covered tens of thousands of kilometres and visited over 300 local government areas so far. We have gone through difficult terrains, visited hard-to-reach communities like Illela in Sokoto, Kauran Namoda in Zamfara, Kamba in Kebbi, Mubi in Adamawa, Ikom and Ugep in Cross River, Geidam in Yobe, Ikare in Ondo, Kwoi in Kaduna State and numerous such other places.

“Our experiences on the road campaign have further strengthened our commitment to the pledges that we have made to Nigerians,” he said.