Kwankwaso pledges to prioritise education

Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has pledged that his administration would embark on massive investment in education across Nigeria if elected.

A statement on Monday by Ladipo Jhonson, his presidential campaign spokesperson, noted that the NNPP candidate stated this during a campaign rally at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna over the weekend.

Kwankwaso lamented the current state of the country, stating that poor leadership was responsible for the country’s socio-economic woes.

He said: “Our blueprint is the best for Nigeria. There is no time to enumerate everything because it is a 122-page document.

“But there are some critical areas, especially education, where we have decided that we will cancel payments for any form either for West African Examinations Council or National Examination Council or Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board or application to any institution in this country. The idea is to allow children of the

“At the primary level we are going to build at least 500,000 classrooms for the over 20 million out-of-school children.”

The statement further stated that the NNPP National Chairman, Ahmed Alkali, assured that Kwankwaso, if elected, would take the country to desired position.

Asserting that the country is in deep woe, he said only the presidency of Kwankwaso could rescue it from economic and security crises.