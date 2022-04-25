Kramer contributed to Nigeria’s growth into one of Africa’s financial powerhouses – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that the late Richard ‘Dick’ Kramer, a renowned accountant and financial expert, deployed his intelligence, insight and brilliance in shaping the economic policies that contributed to growing Nigeria into one of Africa’s financial powerhouses.

Obaseki, in a statement issued to journalists at the weekend in Benin City to commiserate with the family of the deceased, said Kramer, who died on Monday, April 18, 2022, contributed to laying the foundation for the growth of free enterprise in Nigeria.

The governor further said that Kramer, a former chairman of the Editorial Advisory Board of BusinessDay Media Limited, contributed immensely to the development of consulting business in Nigeria, groomed the talent that is currently dominating the financing and management sector of Nigeria’s economy.

“I mourn the passing of renowned accountant and finance expert, Richard ‘Dick’ Kramer, a colossus in Nigeria’s consulting and investment circles, who contributed to laying the foundation for the growth of free enterprise in Nigeria.

“Kramer, who arrived Nigeria as the Managing Partner of Arthur Andersen in 1994 to set up the firm’s Nigerian practice, fell in love with Nigeria and its people and never looked back until his passing.

“Having a huge influence in Nigeria’s economic life, he helped set up the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and was Chairman of the Technical Team for the Vision 2010 Committee, geared towards opening up the Nigerian economy for private sector participation.”

“Kramer was a cerebral and ingenious thinker, who deployed his intelligence, insight and brilliance in shaping the economic policies that contributed to growing Nigeria into one of Africa’s financial powerhouse.

“He was friendly and a good family man, amassing friends across different sectors of the Nigerian society, culminating in the conferral, in 2001, of the National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) on him for his illustrious contribution to the development of Nigeria.

“I commiserate with the Kramer family, friends and associates and pray that God grant all the fortitude to bear the painful loss,” Obaseki said.