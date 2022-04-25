Edo insists on April 25 for school resumption

The Edo State government has insisted that public, private primary and secondary schools will resume the third term 2021/2022 academic session on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Gilbert Egwakhide, permanent secretary, Edo State ministry of education, in a statement issued to newsmen in Benin City, weekend, dispelled the rumour that resumption has been shelved, urging all schools across the state to comply with the directive.

“The ministry of education wishes to announce to the general public that the resumption date for the third term 2021/2022 academic session in Edo State remains April 25, 2022.

“All public, private primary and secondary schools are to adhere strictly to this directive,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Bishop Opukeme, national president, Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON), told BusinessDay that they are prepared to commence the third academic session in line with the state government’s directive.

“We were told that we will resume April 25 before we went on holiday. So, we are prepared for resumption, “Opukeme said.

Recall that most schools in Edo State closed their 2021/2022 second term academic activities in March 2022.