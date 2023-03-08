Kogi Speaker loses House of Reps bid as INEC declares ADC candidate winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally declared Idris Salman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) winner of Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu House of Representatives election in Kogi State.

The Assistant Electoral Officer, Usman Uhami Ojo, announced the results in Kabba.

Salman’s victory shattered the ambition of Kogi State House of Assembly Speaker, Matthew Kolawole to represent the federal constituency.

Declaring the final result on Monday in Kabba, Usman said Idris Salman of ADC polled 13,867, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Matthew Kolawole polled 13,605.

“That Idris Salman of ADC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected,” the returning officer said.

Adams Baba, the returning officer, had on February 26 declared the result of the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu House of Representatives election inconclusive.

Baba had said that the declaration was due to the difference between the margin of winner and voided results in two polling units.