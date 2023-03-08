Karimi, senator-elect, gets Certificate of Return, promises to make Kogi West proud

Sunday Karimi, senator-elect, Kogi West Senatorial District, has received his Certificate of Return following his victory at the just concluded National Assembly election in Kogi West Senatorial district.

Karimi, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was on February 26, declared as the winner of the Kogi West Senatorial seat by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He polled 70,184 votes to defeat his closest rival, Tajudeen Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 51,964 votes.

Read also: Presidential election: Atiku assembles 18 SANs headed by Gadzama

After receiving his certificate of return on Tuesday in Abuja, Karimi told newsmen of his determination to make Kogi West people proud with quality representation.

The two-term member of House of Representatives, Yagba Federal Constituency, described the event as the beginning of a new dawn, saying his representation would usher in the much desired prosperity.

”Having taking stock of the needs of the people, I promise to build on past representation with a view to making a difference. My representation would be people-centered with quality legislative representation of the good people of Kogi West.

”I thank the people of Kogi West for finding me worthy to serve, and I promise to do all within my legislative representation to improve on the well-being of the people,” he said.

The Senator-elect stressed that he was not taking the opportunity for granted, but thanked God for the victory delivered by the good people of Kogi West, saying he would not let them down.

He also thanked members of the APC in the district, and assured them that he would be a worthy representative that would justify the confidence reposed in him.