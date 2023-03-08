Presidential election: Atiku assembles 18 SANs headed by Gadzama

As the nation awaits the commencement of the legal fireworks over the February 25th Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday inaugurated his legal team headed by J. K. Gadzama, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

The PDP candidate charged the team to challenge the controversial presidential election of February 25, 2023 and reclaim his mandate.

The PDP presidential candidate, while inaugurating the legal team at his campaign headquarters in Abuja, charged it to establish the claim of illegality in the February 25 presidential election and reclaim the mandate of the Nigerian people.

Atiku told the team that apart from reclaiming the mandate from those who undertook the electoral heist that was not a reflection of the will of Nigerians; the legal team should also use the opportunity of the trial to strengthen constitutional democracy in the country.

Addressing the team headed by J. K. Gadzama, SAN, at the conference room of his office at the campaign headquarters, Atiku said it was imperative that they work assiduously in reclaiming the mandate not necessarily because of him and the PDP, but to strengthen democracy and the electoral process and for generations unborn.

The members of the team include Chris Uche (SAN), Paul Usoro (SAN), Tayo Jegede (SAN), Ken Mozia (SAN), Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mahmood Magaji (SAN), Joe Abraham (SAN), Chukwuma Umeh (SAN), Garba Tetengi (SAN) and Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Others are Goddy Uche (SAN), Maxwell Gidado (SAN); the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, A. K. Ajibade (SAN), O. M. Atoyebi (SAN), Nella Rabana (SAN), Paul Ogbole (SAN), Nuremi Jimoh (SAN), and Abdul Ibrahim (SAN).