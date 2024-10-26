Kogi secures federal approval to build international airport in Zariagi

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has approved the Kogi State Government’s proposal to construct an international airport in the Zariagi community. This development was confirmed in a press release issued on Friday by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

According to Fanwo, the approval was conveyed through a letter from the Federal Ministry, dated October 9, 2024. The commissioner emphasized that the administration of Governor Usman Ododo is committed to delivering the project on time while adhering strictly to aviation industry standards.

“The Ododo administration has considered it a top priority for Kogi State to have an international airport and to join the league of aviation hubs,” Fanwo said. “The strategic location of the state is an invaluable advantage in harnessing the aviation market, given our position at the heart of the nation.”

The airport is expected to provide significant benefits to the state and the surrounding region, potentially serving 10 neighboring states. Fanwo added that the new facility would help decongest air traffic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and ease the flow of traffic along the busy Lokoja-Abuja road.

Read also: Festus Keyamo Flags Off The Construction Of Zamfara State International Airport

In addition to passenger services, the Kogi State Government plans to make the airport a cargo hub, creating opportunities for the transportation of goods across Nigeria and beyond. “The airport’s cargo capability is one of our key focuses for the project,” Fanwo noted.

The airport project is expected to have a transformative effect on the economy of Kogi State, creating employment opportunities and positioning the state on the global stage. “The project will not only boost the economy of the state, but it will also create jobs and bring the potential of the state to the global stage,” Fanwo stated.

He further assured residents that the administration is committed to hiring top professionals to oversee the project’s implementation, ensuring it meets international standards. “As you are aware, aviation is an industry built on trust and standards. The Governor is determined to make this a resounding success,” he added.

Fanwo expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development for supporting the historic project. He also highlighted that Zariagi, the airport’s proposed site, is already home to an existing airstrip, which had been evaluated by aviation experts and deemed suitable for the airport project.

Fanwo reiterated the Ododo administration’s commitment to continuing development efforts that will build on the gains of the past eight years. “The administration will remain focused on delivering laudable projects that position Kogi State for sustainable development,” he said.

Share