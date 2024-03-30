Kogi: SDP witness contradicts self on alleged affidavit forgery

The testimony of a Social Democratic Party witness at the Election Petition Tribunal for the Kogi State governorship election took an unexpected turn as his statement contradicted the submitted documents.

The petitioners had shifted away from BVAS after their star witness claimed he was absent from Kogi State during the election. He further alleged that the All Progressives Congress candidate, now Kogi State governor, Usman Ododo, forged his age declaration affidavit.

The witness, Dan Musa Williams from the FCT High Court in Abuja, initially asserted that the document did not originate from the court. However, during cross-examination, he failed to substantiate his claims.

When asked if he verified the registry records to confirm the forgery, he merely considered the date (a Saturday) and concluded it couldn’t be genuine.

Interestingly, the “declaration of age” affidavit was sworn in Okene, Kogi State, not the FCT. The witness attributed the discrepancy to a lawyer who provided the document.

Further confusion arose when the witness insisted that the APC candidate’s affidavit lacked the deponent’s name and picture. Yet, the INEC-affiliated affidavit, which he also annexed, contained both and was sworn in Okene.

These contradictions severely undermined the witness’s testimony, leaving him unable to defend himself after the discrepancies were exposed.

The hearing was adjourned to March 30, 2024.

Representing the petitioners, Pius Akubo, SAN, faced off against Kanu Agabi SAN, JB Daudu SAN, and DC Denwigwe SAN, who represented the Respondents.