Kogi procures 540,000 doses of vaccines to immunise livestock against anthrax

Kogi State vaccinates over 200,000

As part of efforts to sustain the food security drive of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Kogi State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has procured 540,000 doses of vaccines meant to immunise livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats, among others, against anthrax.

BusinessDay reports that the Kogi Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in partnership with the State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) has vaccinated over 200,000 livestock with a view to doubling the coverage in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Olufemi Bolarin, the State Project Coordinator of Kogi L-PRES, who visited one of the vaccination centres in Lokoja, Kogi State Capital, noted that the State had made significant strides in combating anthrax through the vaccination of over 200,000 livestock.

He pointed out that that the ongoing vaccination exercise was focused on safeguarding cattle, sheep, and goats across the State, adding that 540,000 doses of the Anthrax Spore Vaccines, had been provided for the first phase of the vaccination campaign.

“This effort aims to control the spread of the deadly anthrax disease and ensure the health and productivity of livestock in Kogi State. The vaccination exercise underscores the Kogi State Government’s commitment to improving livestock health and supporting farmers’ livelihoods across the State”, Bolarin said.

He however urged livestock farmers to bring their animals forward for vaccination as the vaccination exercise which started on October 14, 2024 would end on November 8, 2024.

