Enugu Electricity wants prepaid meters upgraded within one month

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has given the customers November 24, 2024 deadline to upgrade their prepaid meters.

Emeka Eze, EEDC Head of Corporate Communications, stated in a press statement issued on Monday that “this is due to the Token Identifier (TID) rollover, an exercise that affects all Standard Transfer Specification (STS) compliant prepaid metres globally.”

According to him, EEDC has notified its customers through various engagements and enlightenment programmes that all STS prepaid metres will cease to accept credit tokens after Nov. 24, unless upgraded.

“Metres not upgraded will no longer accept new tokens, though they will remain functional until the energy credits already loaded in them are used up”, he added.

Recall that on Feb. 24, 2024, EEDC successfully transitioned to its newly acquired vending system, “SuperEdge,” as part of its preparations for a smooth upgrade.

Consequently, customers who have not recharged their prepaid meters since February 2024 will find that their first recharge will include Key Change Tokens (KCTs). These consist of three sets of 20-digit tokens needed for the upgrade, which customers are expected to enter into their meters.

The first 20 digits should be entered into the meter, followed by pressing the “enter” button. The same procedure should be followed for the second and third sets of 20 digits to complete the upgrade. This process is free of charge for customers”.

Ezeh added that the customers who might still have tokens purchased earlier but not yet loaded onto their meters are urged to load them before entering the three sets of 20-digit tokens.

