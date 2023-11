Kogi poll: The strength of govt’s achievement will give APC pass mark — Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has assured the All Progressives Congress supporters that they will win the November Governorship election with a wide following the unprecedented achievements of the Party under his administration.

Bello disclosed this pointing out the state government’s commitment to cooperating with the Armed Forces in ensuring a peaceful election and level playing field for all contenders .

Bello gave the assurances in Lokoja, on Thursday, when he received the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Mustapha, who was on a collaboration visit to the Kogi State Governor towards a peaceful election in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Edward Onoja, he stressed that he would work within the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in achieving a violence -free election, noting that his administration had made security topmost priority since assumption of office.

He said: “Having done well in all sectors of the economy of the State, particularly in security, we’re very optimistic that it will encourage our people to turn out en masse and exercise their civic duty.

“Our outstanding achievements, which are visible, will speak and work for us, with the greatest of assurances that we will win overwhelmingly. We will cooperate with the Armed Forces in ensuring a peaceful election and also provide a level playing field for all contenders and for the people to turn out en masse to vote.

“Kogi people are peaceful. We have, since the coming of our administration, made security of lives and properties a priority. We want to assure our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of stability, peace before, during and after the Governorship election.

“We also want to applaud the CDS for measures he has put in place for a peaceful election in the State,” the Governor stated.”

He commended President Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff for the significant reduction in crimes in the North West and South East since the coming of the present administration.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Mustapha, in his remarks assured that the Armed Forces would be fully on ground towards ensuring a peaceful, violence free and credible election in Kogi State.

He described the state as very strategic and important to the country, saying this was the reason the President was very particular about a peaceful election in the state and assured of maximum security to enable people to exercise their civic responsibilities.

He said: “The Armed Forces are here for the people of the State. I urge the people to turn out en masse to vote. The Armed Forces are concerned about ensuring a free and fair election for citizens to enjoy democracy. I therefore want to encourage eligible voters to come out and vote*.

However the Chief of Defence Staff, warned that men of the Armed Forces who display unprofessional Conduct will be punished, while calling on members of the public to report any case of misconduct to the Military.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd), said security concerns and safety had remained paramount under the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“The state has enjoyed a good working relationship with security agencies. We must praise them for doing well. We will continue to give them the needed support to enable them serve the State and people better,” he said.