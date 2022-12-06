Kogi partners China on $60m smart security architecture

In order to flush out terrorist, bandits and other criminal elements that may infiltrate the Confluence state and neighbouring states, Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese investors for the provision of a first-of-its kind high technology security architecture that will capture movement in and out of Kogi State from a control centre.

Sealing the laudable security control deal, the state government hinted that all stakeholders, including the Army, Department of State Service, Navy, Police and local vigilante, among others were captured in the deal.

Abdulkareem Siyaka, the Chief Executive Officer, Kogi State Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnership Agency, disclosed that a lot of work went into the conceptualisation and design of the project with the Chinese firm, Hytera, to eventually arrive at an investment deal that would greatly improve the state’s economy while also grinding insecurity to halt in Kogi State as well as across neighbouring sister states.

He disclosed this at the opening of a two-day interactive workshop on “Kogi State Mission Critical Support System: A 21st century integrated smart state/security architecture”, held in Abuja, as he noted that the project was expected to create 685 000 jobs, attract over N591 billion investment, yearly, adding that it will encourage migration to rural areas in the state.

He equally pointed out that a 5G-licence had already been acquired by the state from Nigerian Communications Commission.

He said: “We are putting the whole state on the map, real-time, virtual, audio and visual, so as you enter Kogi State from anywhere, even though the bush, we will see you. I won’t go into too much detail because of the sensitivity of the architecture. But the components will be manned by a command/control centre.

“The idea is that the moment you come into the state, we will see you; if you’re driving, if you’re walking, you have metal, if you’re talking, we will be able to pick it and then if you do something wrong, we will be able to intercept you using our field personnel on the ground etc.”

“Our boss, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, is futuristic in everything he does. He is not a leader that jokes with the security of the state. That is why we are Number One in that area today.”

“He knows that, to develop Kogi State, he will need to be ahead of criminals by using artificial intelligence, by using super crime fighting infrastructure. We are bordered by 11states we don’t have control over, so the best way to immunise, to arm ourselves is to go into this kind of project.”

Governor Yahaya Bello, while declaring the workshop open, said he was confident that the project, which would be driven by 5G network and a 30Megawatt gas-powered electricity plant to be built by an American company, would not only ensure a safer Kogi State, but would improve economic and infrastructural development, greatly.

He said: “There cannot be any meaningful development without adequate security. We are a serious government ready to harness every of our resources for the benefit of our people. We will continue to do our best. We have received several awards in terms of providing safety and security for our people. That is a call to do more and we will do more.”

“I want to assure the people of Kogi State that to my last day in office, I will continue to cooperate with all our law enforcement agencies and our citizens across board to make sure we fight these criminals to a standstill.”