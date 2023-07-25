Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa: CSOs, political parties call for credible polls

Civil Society Central Coordinating Council and a group of political parties have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure credible elections during the November 11 off-cycle Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa governorship elections.

The group’s call is contained in a communique issued at the end of a roundtable held in Abuja on Monday. The communique which was signed by 14 persons was presented by Kenneth Udeze, the national chairman Action Alliance

“The national roundtable calls for support of all stakeholders, particularly the new security chiefs to the chairman of INEC for the upcoming November governorship elections in three states.

“This is so that the performance at the general elections will be surpassed.

“While thanking all participants for their sincere contributions, we urge all citizens in public office to continue to do their best at all times in the interest of Nigeria.

“The national roundtable therefore frowns at the call for the removal of the INEC chairman from office and unanimously rejects the call as being self-serving, myopic and a setback to gains made in the electoral process.

“The roundtable believes that for INEC to be truly independent, the appointment and removal of the leadership of the commission should not be at the whims and caprices of the executive.

Read also: Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman resigns

“Until the approval of the National Assembly is sought and obtained, the chairman of INEC cannot be removed.

“The national roundtable having analysed the pre-election, election day and post-election outcomes of the elections, and without prejudice to the ongoing petitions at the tribunals give INEC a pass mark.

“We unanimously pass a vote of confidence on the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu for his outstanding conduct of the 2023 general election and condemns in the strongest of terms the attacks on his personality and the calls for his removal from office.”

Meanwhile, in her remarks, the executive director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) said that the 2023 election was one of the elections where “we had one or two positives and one of two negatives as with all other elections.

“Preparatory to that election, a lot of us put in a lot to ensure that we had the kind of result.

“We depended a lot on technology. And we lost sight of the fact that technology is not 100 percent sail through. INEC itself also recognised and identified that that happened.

“Not only did INEC recognised that that happened, INEC also recognised that its own staff contributed to undermining the process.

“We commend them for being proactive enough to begin to prosecute those staff.”

She also commended the electoral body calling on the commission to continue to make elections progress.

“We need to critically examine the election that have gone before and make recommendations for it to be better.

“This is time for the political class to look at interpreting inclusion of women into the electoral process.”