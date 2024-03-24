Kogi governor calls for improved power supply

Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Kogi State governor, has called for improvement in electricity power supply to the state.

The governor made the call on Friday at his visit to the FGN Power Company Abuja to seek collaboration between the company and the state government on enhanced power supply.

The governor commended Kenny Anuku, managing director/CEO of FGN Power, and the management of the company for their several interventions in Kogi State, adding that central to his administration’s drive towards industrialisation is the issue of power.

“Kogi is central to Nigeria and has become the new industrial hub of our nation. Our tax administration, excellent security network and robust economic policies have made our state a destination of choice for some industries.

“However, sustaining the ones we have as well as attracting more depends on power supply to our state. Power is critical to socio-economic development in our dear State.

“Our visit here today is to deepen our partnership in our shared aspiration at delivering electricity to our industries and homes. You have been doing a lot for the state, but we won’t stop asking for more,” the governor said.

In response, Anuku said that the company is already doing a lot in the state and will do more to reward the spirit of partnership that the governor has shown.

He urged the state government to key into the FGN Power’s Investment Program that will improve distribution infrastructure in the state.