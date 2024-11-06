Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi state says the death of Taoreed Lagbaja, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is a huge loss to the country as a whole.

Ododo, through Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner for information and communications, said the departure of Lagbaja was particularly sad at a time the fight against insecurity in Nigeria had gathered momentum.

He described the late COAS as an “indomitable fighter, fearless General, a tactical genius and an uncompromising warrior who was determined to stamp out terrorism and banditry from Nigeria”

He extends his heartfelt sympathies to the presidency, the military establishment, the government and people of Osun state and the family of the departed hero.

He called on the Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure that his dream of a secure and safe Nigeria does not die with him and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, on Wednesday ordered rescheduling of the federal executive council meeting till yet to be announced date.

The decision, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, was to honour the memory of Lagbaja on died on Tuesday night.

The Cabinet meeting which was initially scheduled for today, “was postponed in honour of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Recall that the President had earlier on Wednesday, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He also wished “Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honoured his significant contributions to the nation.”

