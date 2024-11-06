BREAKING: President Tinubu postpones Cabinet meeting to honour Lagbaja

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday ordered rescheduling of the Federal Executive Council FEC meeting till yet to be announced date.

The decision, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, was to honour the memory of Taoreed Lagbaja, the former Chief of Army Staff, who died on Tuesday night

The Cabinet meeting which was initially scheduled for today, “was postponed in honour of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, who passed away on Tuesday night.

“General Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, till his death on November 5, 2024.

The statement said “President Tinubu also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days in honour of the departed general.

Recall that the President had earlier on Wednesday, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He also wished “Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honoured his significant contributions to the nation.”

