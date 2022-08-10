Kogi, Fadama distribute farm inputs to 1,480 beneficiaries from four LGA

Kogi State Government has, through its Fadama Development Project, distributed farm inputs to over 1,480 beneficiaries in four local government areas to bring down the adverse effect of Covid-19.

The farm inputs distributed include knapsack sprayers, bags of fertilizers, cassava stems, herbicides, raincoats, boots as well as grinding machines.

The four local government areas that benefited from Fadama NG CARES are Idah, Ofu, Igalamela and Ibaji.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the State Project Coordinator of FADAMA, Paul Ogumola said the essence of the distribution was to ameliorate the adverse effect of Covid-19 on people, adding that the distribution will be done across the twenty-one local government areas of Kogi State, as he urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the farm Inputs.

He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for providing the resources and enabling environment for the distribution of farm inputs to beneficiaries.

Speaking also, the Kogi State Coordinator of NG CARES, Mohammed Sani thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for always bringing dividends of democracy to the door steps of the people.

Sani urged the beneficiaries not to sell the

agricultural inputs given to them but to use them to improve their lives.

David Apeh, commissioner for Agriculture, in his speech, commended the beneficiaries for their orderly manner and advised them not to let the state government down by ensuring they make good use of the inputs.

In the same vein, the Chairman of Idah Local Government Area, Abu Odoma, who was represented by his Vice Chairman, Zuweriat Aminu, thanked the State Government for always touching the lives of the people positively.

One of the beneficiaries, Grace Odiba thanked the State Government for ensuring that agricultural inputs get to the targeted persons.