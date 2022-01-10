Kogi bans tricycles, motorcycles from operating on highways

Commercial tricycles popularly known as Keke Napep and motorcycles also known as Okada have been banned from operating on highways in any part of Kogi State.

The state Ministry of Transportation made the announcement in Lokoja on Saturday, saying that the ban takes effect from Monday, January 17, adding that commercial tricycles and motorcycles are only to operate on-road arteries linking the highways. It said Mobile courts will be set up to try violators of the ban order.

The ministry pointed out that the decision to ban commercial motorcycles and tricycles from highways was a product of a stakeholders’ meeting held on January 5 and 7 and presided over by the Commissioner for Transportation, Baron Okwoli.

The communiqué issued by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Jibril Okeme said the restriction was part of efforts at curbing incessant accidents on highways and ensure free flow of traffic.

“The deliberation was in tandem with the policy of the Ministry to strategize and map out plans and programmes to ensure smooth operations by road users and safety of commuters,” he said.

The Ministry has also directed the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) to submit the comprehensive list and biodata of all tricycle operators in the state to the Ministry on or before February 4, 2022, saying, “Every Tricycle must be coded and branded in line with the designated area of operation.

“All Tricycle and Okada operators must be guided against overloading. Tricycle operations must ensure that the left side of their tricycles are barricaded with iron rod to guard against any accidental fall on the road.

“Tricycle and Okada riders shall ensure that both left and right side mirrors are firmly fixed. Tricycle and Okada operators shall ensure that all necessary valid papers and documents are collected and produced on demand for inspection.

“All long trucks/vehicles operating within the state must observe minimal speed limits in residential areas. All vehicle road users operating within the state have been enjoined to validate their papers always. Vehicle road users are equally advised to co-operate with law enforcement agencies and officers.”

It also added that “The Ministry of Transportation advise all vehicle road

users to get acquainted and strictly adhere and comply with rules guiding road usage.”