Kogi Assembly confirms two commissioner-nominees, 50 special advisers

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved two commissioner nominees sent to the house by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The Eight Assembly confirmed the commissioner nominees during the house plenary session in Lokoja.

Read also: Kogi Assembly passes into law social investment programme bill, four others

The commissioner nominees include: Adeniyi Helen Aderibigbe, (Ijumu) and Atuluku Levi Victor, from Omala state constituencies.

Speaking shortly after she was confirmed on Tuesday, Aderibigbe promised to put in her best in realising the campaign promises of the present administration.

She equally reiterates her commitment to make Kogi State and Nigeria proud through hard work and diligent to her duties.

“As the name of my ministry implies innovation, so the first thing to be brought in is innovation. We will review what is on ground.

“I want other states to emulate Kogi in term of technological improvement,” she said.

The Assembly also approved 50 special advisers.

It would be recalled that the Kogi State Governor had written to the house to confirm 50 special advisers to work in his cabinet.