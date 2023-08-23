Kogi agency issues guidelines for election campaign materials

The Kogi State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KOSSAA) has issued guidelines for the use of campaign materials for the upcoming gubernatorial election on November 11, 2023.

According to a statement signed by Osaseyi Richard, general manager of the agency, the guidelines are aimed at ensuring a hitch-free, level-playing field, and a clean environment during the election period.

“The development is in accordance with its mandate to control and regulate advert displays in the state, as provided under Section 5(1)(a-o) of the Kogi State Signage and Advertisement Law, 2022,” it said.

According to the guidelines, campaign posters are banned in the Lokoja metropolis, Kabba/Bunu, ljumu, Yagba West, Ankpa, Idah, Ayingba, Adavi, Okene, and Okehi towns.

Political parties and candidates can only deploy campaign materials on billboards, which must be made of standard and sturdy materials, the agency said.

It said each billboard will attract a fee of N2 million, adding that parties and candidates can also display banners in public places, which will attract a fee of N1 million.

It said a refundable caution fee of N50 million will be charged for the deployment of all campaign materials.

All campaign materials must be removed within 10 days of the election, according to the agency.

KOSSAA said: These guidelines are issued without prejudice to any political party, association or candidate as it is the agency’s intention to ensure fairness among all participants while judiciously performing its duties and applying the rules without sentiment or bias.

“Political campaign mterials on billboards may be deployed on existing structures owned and operated by outdoor advertising practitioners who are duly registered with the agency and have obtained permits for such sites and structures.

“In addition to the sum of N5,000,000.00 fee payment to the agency by political parties wishing to deploy campaign materials within the state, each billboard erected by parties, candidates or supporters attracts a fee of N2,000,000.00.”

It advised parties, candidates, and supporters to refrain from using unsavoury language on opponents and to be mindful of the contents of their campaign materials.

KOSSAA warned that defaulters will be made to face the consequences of their actions.

The agency said it is committed to assisting all political parties, politicians, and supporters in ensuring a hitch-free and level-playing field in the use of political campaigns and advertising materials in the state.

“Please note that all participants are strongly advised to adhere strictly to these guidelines as defaulters, or anyone involved in any forms of impunity, lawlessness in the deployment of political campaign materials will be made to face the consequences of their actions,” it said.