Knight Frank Nigeria offers graduates opportunity to pursue career in real estate

Graduates of estate management, building construction, and engineering (electrical and mechanical) courses who are willing to pursue career in the real estate industry are being offered such opportunity through Knight Frank Academy.

Knight Frank Nigeria said it is launching the academy later this month.

Frank Okosun, Senior Partner/CEO, noted in a statement that stakeholders across the real estate industry have expressed concerns about the declining quality of personnel looking to develop a career as chartered surveyors, valuers, and real estate brokers.

Read also: Nigerian real estate: A goldmine for entrepreneurs

He said Knight Frank developed the Academy initiative as one of the ways of returning value to the society by helping to bridge the gap between the competency level of fresh graduates and what is required of entry-level professionals by leading estate surveyors and valuer firms.

“Being a project we intend to run annually and to consistently add real value, we have pulled together a faculty consisting of seasoned industry professionals and accomplished thought leaders who have volunteered to ensure effective delivery of the academy’s curriculum” he explained.

Toyin Lasaki, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Knight Frank Nigeria, in the statement confirmed that the masterclass sessions for the first set of candidates will run for eight weeks, and will focus on core aspects of estate management, including valuations and advisory, real estate brokerage, property and facilities management, sales and marketing, communication, and a lot more courses on personal development. She added that the course content is case-study-based to address challenges facing real estate practice. This will be followed by four weeks of internship placement at Knight Frank and other collaborating firms.

Read also: Footstool estates limited redefines real estate development in Abuja with Its montay brand

She also confirmed that applicants are currently being screened and that the successful candidates will be announced during the launch of the Knight Frank Learning Hub on September 26, 2023.

Upon completion of the Knight Frank Academy, it is expected that the participants will be ready-to-hire candidates for any leading stakeholder in the industry who might need their services.