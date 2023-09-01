Obiora’s arrest linked to Emefiele trial

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Kingsley Obiora, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of economic policy.

According to reports, his arrest followed allegations of financial mismanagement under Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN governor.

Reports said Obiora was being targeted as a principal witness against Emefiele, his boss. Obiora, born March 06, 1976, resumed as a Deputy Governor in the Central Bank of Nigeria on March 02, 2020.

Before this, he was an alternate executive director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC, USA. In this capacity, he was a member of the executive board, collectively responsible for conducting the daily operations of the IMF. He also assisted in representing the interests of 23 African Countries, including Nigeria, on the board.

Abbas Masanawa, another top CBN official, was arrested recently and held in the custody of the DSS, seeking to determine the steepness of Emefiele’s alleged corruption.

Emefiele has been in the custody of the DSS since June 10, 2023, a day after President Bola Tinubu removed him from office.