Killing of military personnel national disaster, says Tugger

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs has labelled the recent killing of military personnel in Delta State as a national tragedy and urged swift justice for the slain soldiers.

During a visit by Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, alongside a delegation of top military officials to the ministry of foreign affairs on Friday, Tuggar condemned the attack that occurred on March 16, in Okuama community, Delta State.

According to Alkasim Abdulkadir, the special assistant to the minister on media and communications strategy, in a statement, Tugger said, “As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the attack, the nation is mourning the loss of these brave soldiers and looks to the authorities to deliver swift and decisive action against those responsible for this senseless act of violence.”