Kidnappers release Akwa Ibom High Court judge

Joy Unwana, a High Court judge in Akwa Ibom State, who was kidnapped on Monday has been released.

Unwana, who was abducted while returning from a court session in Oron to Uyo, the state capital, was travelling with her police orderly who was shot dead while her driver was also kidnapped.

It was not known how the judge was released together with her driver but a statement by Ini Ememobong, Commissioner for Information, said the judge has been received by Governor Umo Eno in his office.

“Receiving the freed judge in Government House Uyo, the governor expressed gratitude to God for her safe release, while lauding security agencies for their swift response and commitment to duty.

“He further assured citizens that the state under his watch would never be a safe haven for criminals, charging security operatives to double their surveillance,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the governor specifically commended the Ministry of Internal Security for their strategic coordination and use of local intelligence in the handling of security issues, adding that he expressed regrets for the grave inconvenience suffered by the judge during her days in captivity, assuring that God, who spared her life would adequately compensate her.

He maintained that the security of the state was not compromised as this incident was an outlier, which would be decisively dealt with, adding that they will be brought to justice or justice will be brought to them.

Unwana is said to have ‘thanked the governor for his concern and his efforts at rescuing her from her abductors.

She recounted her ordeal in their hands, praying that no one should face such a terrible experience.

Present during the debriefing session were Commissioner for Internal Security, Koko Essien, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom and Chief Assam Assam.