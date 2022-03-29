Kidnappers demand N5m ransom for Bayelsa correspondents

Kidnappers have demanded a sum of N5million ransom for the abducted Bayelsa-based journalist, Julius Osahon who reports for The Guardian newspaper.

Osahon was traveling to Ughelli in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State when he was abducted alongside other male travelers on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council and the leadership and members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel (FCC) have condemned the abduction.

It was gathered that some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stopped the bus in which Osahon was traveling somewhere around Evwreni Community near Ugheli on the East-West Road.

BusinessDay gathered that the kidnappers released all the female passengers in the bus who in turn alerted friends about Osahon and others’ ordeal.

Correspondents in Bayelsa State have expressed shock at the attack on Osahon who they described as one who was only discharging his responsibility as a journalist.

The Federated Correspondents’ Chapel has urged security agents both in Bayelsa and Delta states to be in synergy and ensure the safe release of Osahon and all others abducted alongside him.

The chapel also called on the federal and state governments to ensure adequate security on our highways especially the Bayelsa and Delta axes of the East-West Road to forestall such ugly incidents in the future.

Chairman of the NUJ Bayelsa State Council, Samuel Numonengi, in a statement, called for the immediate release of Osahon; indigenous newspaper publishers in the state have also called for his unconditional release.

A Federated Correspondents’ Chapel statement signed by the chairman, Chris Eze and secretary, Bassey Willie, said “Security situation in our nation is becoming worrisome on daily basis, innocent citizens are being killed, kidnapped and their valuables carted away by criminals; that is why we call on government to discharge its responsibility of protecting citizens’ lives and property optimally.”

The statement also said “Journalists are not wealthy men in the society but just doing their duties to contribute to the growth and development of the nation, that is why we wonder where Mr. Osahon will get N5 million demanded by the kidnappers to regain his freedom.

“We pray to the Almighty God to protect his young family and give them courage to manage the trauma and free him unhurt to reunite with his family.”