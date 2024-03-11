Kidnappers demand N40trn, 150 bikes to release 16 Kaduna residents

Bandits who abducted 16 residents of Gonin Gora area of Kaduna metropolis have demanded for a ransom of N40 trillion for their release.

John Yusuf, a community leader of the area, said this on a telephone interview on Monday in Kaduna.

Yusuf said the bandits called and demanded N40 trillion, 11

Hilux vans and 150 brand new motorcycles for the release of the victims.

“The bandits have contacted us. They are demanding for N40 trillion, 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles for the release of 16 people they are holding captive.

“Where are we going to get this kind of money! Even if we sell the entire community, we cannot raise N40 trillion.

Even Nigeria as a country has never made a budget of N40 trillion,” Yusuf said.

The community leader said, the bandits invaded the community two times within a week.

“The abductions happened twice within four days interval,” he said.

According to him, “During the first attack three people were kidnapped while in the second attack 13 people were abducted bringing the total number of people being held captive to 16.

He lamented the vast bushes bordring the community and Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state and called for the establishment of a military based in to check the activities of the criminals.

“We are pleading with the government to come to our aid by establishing a military base behind our community where the bandits take advantage of the bushes to invade our community.

“From our community down to Birnin Gwari which is over 150 kilometres is a stretch of bush.

“We also have another stretch of bushes from Gonin Gora down to Niger state.

“So when the criminals have free access through the bushes to our community. We are pleading with government to help us” the community leaders pleaded.

Yusuf commended the Nigerian Army for their efforts in containing the bandits.